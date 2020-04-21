Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 21

Etela’at
Rouhani in phone talk with Italian PM: Europe should stand up against US bullying
Oil price’s historical plunge
Al-Assad: General Soleimani played unique role in fight against terrorism
Iran
Rouhani: Iran ready to transfer corona-fight experiences to Azerbaijan, Kuwait
FM Spox: IRGC boats' move in Persian Gulf, a warning to US
Govt. Spox: US lying about lifting sanctions on medical imports
Arman Melli
Foreign Minister: Iran’s stance on resistance movement not to change
Ebtekar
Iran, Syria’s strategic talks prior to Astana peace process meeting
Etemad
US oil: 160mn barrels without a buyer
Iraq-Iran War veterans on frontline of coronavirus battle
Javan
Resistance to boot US from Iraq
Donya-e Eqtesad
Three main objectives of Zarif’s trip to Damascus
Dark Monday in oil market
Keyhan
US hostile moves in Iraq, Syria for ‘reviving ISIL’
General Soleimani’s martyrdom not changing resistance path
60 million jobs on the line in Europe
