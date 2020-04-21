Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 21

Etela’at

Rouhani in phone talk with Italian PM: Europe should stand up against US bullying

Oil price’s historical plunge

Al-Assad: General Soleimani played unique role in fight against terrorism

Iran

Rouhani: Iran ready to transfer corona-fight experiences to Azerbaijan, Kuwait

FM Spox: IRGC boats' move in Persian Gulf, a warning to US

Govt. Spox: US lying about lifting sanctions on medical imports

Arman Melli

Foreign Minister: Iran’s stance on resistance movement not to change

Ebtekar

Iran, Syria’s strategic talks prior to Astana peace process meeting

Etemad

US oil: 160mn barrels without a buyer

Iraq-Iran War veterans on frontline of coronavirus battle

Javan

Resistance to boot US from Iraq

Donya-e Eqtesad

Three main objectives of Zarif’s trip to Damascus

Dark Monday in oil market

Keyhan

US hostile moves in Iraq, Syria for ‘reviving ISIL’

General Soleimani’s martyrdom not changing resistance path

60 million jobs on the line in Europe

MR