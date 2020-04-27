Iranian dailies' headlines on April 27

Keyhan

India abusing coronavirus crisis to oppress Muslims

43% of US adults have lost jobs after coronavirus outbreak

Iran’s coronavirus daily death toll falls to 60

Mardom Salari

30 suggestions for domestic production support amid coronavirus

Pentagon’s moves for reducing troops in Iraq

US bewildered by Iran’s entry into space

Insurances to cover 90% of coronavirus patients’ treatment

Hamshahri

Switzerland sends solidarity message to Iranians

Aftab

Analysis of Americans’ protests against quarantine

Shahrvand

30 suggestions for prevention of COVID-19 economic damages

Country to be divided into three zones based on coronavirus

MR