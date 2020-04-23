  1. Iran
Iran achieves global success in containing COVID-19: Health min.

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on Thu. that Islamic Republic of Iran gained salient achievements in the field of containing and curbing coronavirus global pandemic.

He pointed to the online meeting of world’s health ministers and expounded a comprehensive report on the situation of COVID-19 in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in a televised interview, he said, "in this meeting, Islamic Republic of Iran was named as one of world’s six countries selected for transferring experiences in the field of COVID-19 and this is a great honor for the Islamic Iran."

Islamic Republic of Iran has been selected from Eastern Mediterranean region for the transfer of successful corona experiences, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the health minister pointed to the reduced fatality and death rate, caused by corona, to one-third in the country and added, “the number of confirmed cases to coronavirus has decreased by 40 percent in the country as well.”

Once these achievements are continued at the same rate in the country, it will be a record in the international arena, Iranian Health Minister Namaki highlighted.

