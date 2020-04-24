WHO considers Iran strong country in healthcare system: health min.

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said on Friday that the WHO knows that Iran has many useful experiences such as eradicating polio, measles, tetanus, and many infectious diseases.

During the last year's spring flood in Iran, everyone was waiting for an epidemic of infectious diseases while not a single case of epidemic happened in Iran, Namaki noted referring to the observation of WHO.

The WHO considers Iran as a potent country in the field of the healthcare system, he said, noting that the country has sincere and close relations with the international body on the novel pandemic.

In the last few months, Iran has transferred its experiences in the fight against coronavirus to the WHO, he said, adding that the country is also using the protocols imparted by this organization.

Neither Iran nor any other country in the world is well aware of COVID-19, Namaki said.

Nobody knows enough about the novel coronavirus as much as its ancestors and this is the reason why the entire world is grappling with this virus, health minister added.

MNA/IRN 83762831