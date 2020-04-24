COVID-19 infects over 2.7mn people worldwide with 191K deaths

The university's data counted 191,084 deaths, while the number of cases and recoveries rose to 2,726,759 and 749,888, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with 886,709 cases and over 50,000 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 25,549, while Spain has the second-highest number of cases at 213,024.

The virus has spread to at least 210 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

France (158,183), Germany (153,129), UK (138,078), Turkey (101,790), Iran (87,026), and China (82,804) where the virus originated, are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached 87,026, of whom 5,481 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

MNA/