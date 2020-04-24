Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases hit almost 88k with 66k recovered

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour pointed to the latest statistics on the coronavirus in the country, saying that 1,168 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 88,194 since the outbreak.

He said that unfortunately, 93 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,574.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesman, 66,596 patients suffering from the coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,121 patients are in critical condition.

So far, 399,927 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest reports on Friday, the worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 191,000 with about 2.7 million cases and more than 749,000 recoveries.

MNA/IRN 83762801