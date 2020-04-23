Iran’s coronavirus death toll hits 5,481 on Thu.

Some 1,030 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 87,026 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour, adding that 64,843 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, 90 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,481 he noted.

Some 3,105 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

Spokesman of the Coronavirus combat and Prevention Headquarters said that 389,389 tests have so far been conducted on diagnosis of COVID-19 in the country.

As of Thursday, coronavirus has infected 2,573,747 million people around the world, claiming the lives of 178,564 people. Some 701,884 patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease so far.

