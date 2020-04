QOM, Apr. 23 (MNA) – This nine-story hospital is equipped with 220 beds will be put into operation in the near future to render quality services to coronavirus patients.

This hospital has been equipped with various wards including gynecology, psychology, pediatrics, orthopedics, otolaryngology, ophthalmology wards as well as para-clinical wards such as CT Scan, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), laboratory and pharmacy.