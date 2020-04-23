Confronting coronavirus pandemic requires global, collective move: Araghchi

He made the remarks on Thu. in a phone conversation with the Political Director General of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides exchanged their views on bilateral and international ties.

Araghchi pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and added, “not only this virus has been spread in Iran but also it [coronavirus] has broken out in all countries and confronting it requires a global and collective move by all countries. Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to fighting against coronavirus, faces US illegal and inhuman sanctions and this issue has doubled pressure on the Iranian people.”

This is the right of Iranian people to get access to their financial resources to fight the pandemic and also deal with its economic consequences, Araghchi stressed.

US unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran is a clear violation of Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council (UNSC), he said, adding, “in this case, US should be accountable to the international community.”

Political Director General of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed sympathy with the Iranian people and government and said, “confronting the coronavirus pandemic is a global duty.”

