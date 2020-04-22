Widespread media coverage of IRGC’s satellite launch

The elite force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km. The launch of Noor-1 which is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

The IRGC’s satellite launch which is called by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami as a great achievement for the elite force to monitor Earth from space has received mixed reactions from international media on Wednesday.

Most of the Arab media in the region selected the news as their first headline. These media's analysis of Iran's new successes and achievements have not been different from their previous ones of Iran's past developments and achievements. The new achievement is too great to be ignored or discredited even by dependent Arab media.

Although some Saudi-affiliated media outlets tried to downplay this achievement, they preferred to remain silent. Some others tried to link the launch of the satellite to what has been called tensions between Iran and the United States. But in the meantime, the Palestinian media widely published images of the satellite on the front page, calling it a sign of Iran's capability.

“IRGC on its official website said the satellite successfully reached an orbit of 425 kilometers (264 miles) above the Earth's surface,” wrote Alarabiya, adding, “The launch comes amid tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal and after a US drone strike killed IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in January.”

Aljazeera also covered the successful launch of a missile by IRGC, writing, “Iran has announced it successfully launched the country's first military reconnaissance satellite after months of failures, a program the United States alleges is a cover for missile development.”

“As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and historically low oil prices, the missile launch may signal a new willingness to take risks by Iran,” it claimed.

The Arab Weekly in this regard reported, “Iran’s announcement of satellite launch raises concerns about the ballistic program.”

“Launch marks the 41st anniversary of the IRGC,” it added, saying, “The launch raised concerns among experts as to whether the technology could help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

Almanar also reflected the news, writing, “Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully put its first military satellite into the orbit.”

Referring to IRGC’s satellite launch, Albilad Press wrote, “It launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the US, a successful launch after months of failures.”

UAE’s The National reported this successful launch as a claim of Iran, writing, “Iran claims launch of a first military satellite.”

The three Zionist media, Times of Israel, Israel Hayom, and the Jerusalem Post reported the news of satellite launch by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Wednesday.

“Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday that it launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the United States, describing it as a successful launch after months of failures,” Times of Israel wrote, referring that “There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch of the satellite, which the Guard called “Noor,” or light.”

In this regard, Israel Hayom reported, “Iran claims successful satellite launch,” adding, “IRGC says the two-stage satellite launch took off from Iran's Central Desert, without elaborating or saying when exactly the launch took place.”

Referring to IRGC’s military capabilities, The Jerusalem Post wrote, “Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps say they successfully launched the country’s first “military satellite” into an orbit around earth. This comes after Iran announced new anti-ship missiles with a range of 700km and drones that have a range of 1,500km and may be armed with anti-tank missiles. Iran is on steroids in its attempt to show off its military capabilities at sea, in the air, and in space.”

“Iran has an advanced rocket program with a large variety of ballistic missiles. Combining those with its desire to be a space power has helped it achieve success,” it added.

The Successful launch of a satellite by IRGC has been also reflected in some Turkish media outlets.

Anadolu News Agency in this regard wrote, “Over the past years, the [Persian] Gulf country tried sending satellites to space but failed. The last experiment was in February when it launched a communication satellite named Zafar 1, which didn't achieve the required speed to reach its orbit,” adding, “The IRGC considers the launch a “major achievement” for Iran’s missile capability.”

“Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has launched a satellite into orbit,” said TRT WORLD, adding, “The Revolutionary Guard Corps hailed the surprise satellite launch a great success.”

“The US alleges Iran's satellite program is a cover for its development of missiles, while the Islamic republic has previously insisted its aerospace activities comply with its international obligations,” TRT continued.

The other Turkish news agency, En Son Haber also covered the news of Iran’s satellite launch, saying, “Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country’s first military satellite on Wednesday, at a time of fresh tensions with US forces in the Persian Gulf.”

BERNAMA mentioned to this launch, writing, “The IRGC, in a statement, said that the satellite had reached its orbit, 425 kilometers above the earth's surface.”

Some Chinese media, including Xinhua Net and China Daily, reported the news of Iran's new successes and achievements.

“Iran 'successfully' puts 1st military satellite into orbit,” China Daily wrote, adding, “The country's aerospace program was expected to gather pace following the launch by deploying its military space activities towards taking care of its relevant telecommunication purposes, including the promotion of reconnaissance and safe communication capabilities.”

“According to a statement by the IRGC website, the launch of the country's first military satellite would be a great achievement and would open a new era for Iran's space sector," Xinhua Net reported.

The launch of the Noor-1 Satellite by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has received reactions from some Russian media outlets.

“Called Qassed, the two-stage rocket blasted off on Wednesday from an undisclosed location in “the central desert,” with the Noor 1 satellite on board,” said Russia Today, adding, “The IRGC’s Aerospace Forces have an array of long-range missiles and satellite launch vehicles developed by Iran’s rocket industry.”

Sputnik also wrote, “The launch, which was conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), comes after Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami in February rejected allegations issued by the US that the satellite carriers could be turned into military missiles and that the recent unsuccessful launch of a Zafar satellite was part of Iran’s missile programme.”

Citing Iranian source, the Armenian NEWS.am wrote, “An Iranian satellite called Noor-1 was launched on Wednesday morning by a Qassed launch vehicle and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km.

Pakistan’s Global Village Space also reflected the IRGC’s achievement, saying “What can be described as a major space breakthrough & the first of its kind in the country; the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has launched a military satellite on Wednesday. The Guard Corps is one of Iran's specialized military groups that overlook the country's strategic matters.”

“Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched its first-ever military satellite called Nour into orbit,” Azerbaijan Republic’s Trend reported citing the official website of IRGC.

