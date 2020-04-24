Europe obeys US instead of UNSCR 2231: Zarif

“US has been bullying all against UNSC Resolution 2231 since 2017. Europe obeyed US instead of 2231,” wrote FM Zarif in a tweet on Friday.

Reiterating the absence of nuclear weapons in Iran, he added, “Neither can lecture Iran based on flimsy misreadings of UNSCR 2231.”

“Iran neither has nukes nor missiles “DESIGNED to be capable of carrying” such horrific arms. Guess who do?,” the Iranian diplomat said referring to the nuclear weapons of the US and the Zionist regime.

The tweet comes as US officials are again threatening Iran with military attacks after an encounter in the Persian Gulf with IRGC Navy and following the successful launching of Iran's first military satellite into space on Wednesday.

Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

MNA/FNA 13990205000347