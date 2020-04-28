Defense Minister urges for boosting readiness to confront novel threats

“COVID-19 is not just a health issue, it has affected all aspects of life such culture, security, and economy and we should constantly update our readiness against novel threats,” he said on Tuesday while paying a visit to Tehran’s Chamran Hospital.

“This virus brought multi-faceted achievement for the country and boosted our experience for confronting novel threats,” he highlighted.

“The outbreak can provoke aggressive countries to pursue their hostile plans against other nations and so it is necessary for the whole country to boost its readiness to fight these sorts of threats,” said the minister.

The virus has so far infected more than 91,000 people while claiming above 5,800 lives. The country has managed to control the outbreak as the number of daily infected cases dropped below 1,000 on Monday for the first time in the past 36 days.

