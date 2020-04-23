US Trump reacts to Iran’s military satellite launch into space

The United States has assessed that Iran successfully launched a military satellite into orbit for the first time on Wednesday.

Speaking in a news conference at the White House, Trump claimed, “we know more about them than the Iranians themselves.”

“Noor-1” satellite is the first military satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran which was successfully launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps [IRGC] on Wed. morning from a three-stage satellite launcher named Qassed [messenger] from the central Iranian desert and was placed into orbit at 425km.

