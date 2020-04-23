  1. Politics
US Trump reacts to Iran’s military satellite launch into space

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – In a reaction to the launch of Iran’s first military satellite into space, US President Donald Trump on Wed. said that Washington is closely monitoring Iran.

The United States has assessed that Iran successfully launched a military satellite into orbit for the first time on Wednesday.

Speaking in a news conference at the White House, Trump claimed, “we know more about them than the Iranians themselves.”

“Noor-1” satellite is the first military satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran which was successfully launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps [IRGC] on Wed. morning from a three-stage satellite launcher named Qassed [messenger] from the central Iranian desert and was placed into orbit at 425km.

The United States has assessed that Iran successfully launched a military satellite into orbit for the first time on Wednesday, according to two US Defense Department officials, CNN reported.

