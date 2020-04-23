Iran is serious about defending national security: Salami

“We announce them [American authorities] that we are absolutely determined and serious in defending national security, water borders and our maritime interests and any illogical move of enemy will be responded decisively and swiftly.”

He made the remarks on Thu. in his visit to the Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa, as accompanied by IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri.

During his visit, Major General Salami congratulated the successful launch of multipurpose satellite entitled “Noor-1” to the noble nation of Islamic Iran and stated, “message of launching this satellite into space is that we are determined to develop our defense power on earth, sea and space and we will never stop and every day, a new birth of advanced powers will take place in IRGC.”

“We are determined to use all our abilities and talents to defend the vital interests of the Iranian people and to stand firmly against threats effectively and decisively,” he emphasized.

