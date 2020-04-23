IRGC to further disappoint, frustrate enemies: Ayatollah Jannati

The text of secretary of the Guardian Council is as follows:

Today, IRGC once again recorded another golden honor in the history of this land and territory and managed to place “Noor-1” satellite into the orbit successfully using Qassed [messenger] launcher.

This great honor has been achieved for the first time using a three-stage satellite launcher which has astonished enemies of the country and brought about happiness for friend countries. I myself congratulate this great achievement and honor to all.

The latest achievement of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been reflected in international media outlets and received widespread media coverage.

The elite force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km. The launch of Noor-1 which is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

The IRGC’s satellite launch which is called by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami as a great achievement for the elite force to monitor Earth from space has received mixed reactions from international media on Wednesday.

