Launching “Noor-1” satellite, a golden page in Iran’s space technology: Vaezi

In his Instagram page on Thu., Vaezi wrote, “successful launch of “Noor-1” military satellite into the space at an altitude of 425km is another golden page added to the honors and achievements of Iranian scientists in space technology.

Both “Noor-1” satellite and three-stage satellite launcher named Qassed [messenger] are the national achievement and manifestation of promotion of space knowledge in the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the successful launch of Iran’s first military satellite into the space to IRGC and noble people of Islamic Iran.

As the first military satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran, “Noor-1” satellite was launched by IRGC on Wed. morning by Qassed [messenger] launcher and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km.

