Chinese Rocket Force brigade tests new-type missiles

After maneuvering to the launch location at night, the launch unit erected the missile launcher into position and set the launch parameters upon receiving the order.

According to CGNT, the missiles hit the target accurately in respective launches, hundreds of kilometers away in a desert.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) successfully tested two new types of precision conventional missile warheads, on Sat.

The new missiles, the types of which were not specified, were said to have expanded China's rocket forces, increasing the capabilities of missiles with a conventional warhead.

HJ/PR