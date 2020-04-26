  1. Culture
“Untimely” wins best 1st feature award at American fest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian film “Untimely” directed by Pouya Eshtehardi has won the best first feature award at the Dallas VieoFest’s Alternative Fiction in the US.

Eshtehardi’s debut feature film narrates the story of a Baluch soldier, named Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. 

Impatient for a day off to attend his sister’s wedding ceremony, he gets into a fight with his commander. Up in the watchtower, he reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood. The movie depicts Hamin’s life in a non-linear way. The word "Hamin" in Baluchi language means the summer heat that ripens dates.

The cast includes Iman Afshar, Shayan Afshar, Ayyoub Afshar, Mahsa Narouee, Ava Azarpira, and Mollabakhsh Raeesi among others.

“Untimely” has already won the Best World Cinema Feature at the 2020 edition of the International Kansas City File Festival in the US.

It has also won the best film, best director and best cinematography awards at the fifth edition of Tokyo Independent Films Celebration in Japan and the best feature film and best editing awards of the 2019 Asian Cinematography Awards.

Born in 1984 in Tehran, Eshtehardi is a musician, novelist, and filmmaker. Since 2010, he has made many short films and documentaries. 

Dallas VideoFest has been innovating with technology since 1987. It is the major event presented by the Video Association of Dallas, which is dedicated to promoting an understanding of video as a creative medium and cultural force in the world. 

