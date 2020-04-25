  1. Culture
‘The Feast of the Goat’ goes to Italy’s River film festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘The Feast of the Goat’, directed by Saeed Zamanian, has made it into the competition program of the 14th River Short Film Festival in Italy.

‘The Feast of the Goat’ will experience its 7th participation at an international film festival.

The film is about nine-year-old boy Saeed, who is trying to stop his father from sacrificing his goat. The short film received an honorable mention in the 'Best Short fiction in Spiritual Film Section' of the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh.

The 14th River Film Festival is an international festival of shorts that will be held in Padova, Italy, from June 1-30, 2020.

