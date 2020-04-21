‘His Shoes’ to go to Poland's KINOLUB film festival

The Iranian piece will vie at the sixth round of the festival, which was initially scheduled for June this year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic the event will be held in October.

The film is about Mahbube, a rural girl, who has lost her book but she doesn't want to take responsibility. Alongside her classmate, she finds a new understanding of life.

SeyyedKeshmiri is the director of the documentary 'Warp Winding' which has participated in several international film festivals.

KINOLUB is a new international film festival based on the achievements and design of the Children's Film Festival organized from the year 2008 by the Cinema Development Foundation in the cities of Southern Poland.

Its organizers, the IKS Foundation, set the focus on film education and that is the event’s unique and important feature, developed as well in other endeavors run by the Foundation.

Most of all, KINOLUB is a celebration of films produced for children and youth. The program includes motion pictures from all over the world - rich in artistic quality and conveying important messages. The aim is to create an environment for young people to actively and keenly participate in cultural life and to develop new mindful audiovisual audiences.

Film sections are designed to accommodate different age groups and are accompanied by numerous events: interactive film and educational workshops, exhibitions of new technologies, concerts as well as various meetings with the filmmakers and artists.

