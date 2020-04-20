Over 83,000 infected by coronavirus in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour pointed to the latest statistics on the COVID-19 in the country, saying that 1,294 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 83,505 since the outbreak.

He said that unfortunately, 91 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the same period, bringing the total death toll to 5,209.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesman, 59,273 patients suffering from the coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,389 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 353,012 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Jahanpour said.

As of Monday, 2,407,414 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 210 countries. More than 165,073 have died, while over 625,199 have recovered.

