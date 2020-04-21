General Bagheri urges IRGC’s readiness for ‘major events’

He made the remark in a letter to IRGC Chief Commander Major General Salami, on the occasion of the anniversary of the elite force’s establishment.

In his message, the top commander wrote, “I would like to congratulate all the commanders and staff of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated organizations on this glorious occasion.”

“I hope that with God's assistance, and under the wise guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, you continue to increase your capacities and keep your readiness to face major events.”

Praising the IRGC’s undeniable role in the preserving the Islamic Republic's high status and power in the world, Major General Bagheri added, “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with its great achievements and roles in different areas, has been fulfilling all the needs of the country and the nation; thus the name of this sacred institution shines on the peaks of authority, progress and dignity of this land.”

He pointed to the epics made by the IRGC during the past 41 years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, stressing that the Armed Forces especially the IRGC have played a great role in keeping the country from the enemies’ evil plots.

At the end of his letter, the top commander wished all the commanders and personnel of the revolutionary body health and success and called on them for vigilance and tactfulness against any threat posed to the country.

The late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini, in a decree to the Revolution Council on April 22, 1979, officially announced the establishment of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The IRGC has played a major role in the doctrine of defense based on deterrence and firm response to aggressors. This institution has also proved its strategic and decisive role in dealing with security and military threats beyond the geography of Iran.

