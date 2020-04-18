Malaysia’s speaker wishes speedy recovery for Iran’s Larijani

He expressed that Malaysia is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

While wishing a speedy recovery for Iranian Parliament Speaker Larijani, he announced solidarity of the Malaysian nation and parliament with the Iranian nation and parliament in battling coronavirus pandemic.

In his message, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Mohamad Ariff Bin Yusuf called Larijani as a prominent figure in parliaments of the Islamic world.

Larijani has recovered and will head this week's sessions of the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MNA/4903734