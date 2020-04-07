  1. Politics
Apr 7, 2020, 10:00 PM

PUIC head wish speedy recovery for Iran’s Parl. speaker

PUIC head wish speedy recovery for Iran’s Parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) sent a message to Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, wishing him a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Cheikh Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, the Secretary-General of PUIC in a message to Iranian Parliament Speaker Larijani said, “The news of your infection with coronavirus has made me and my colleagues in Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member sad. We wish you a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.”

The heads of states and leaders of Islamic movements, including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, and Ismail Haniyeh Political Leader of Palestine’s Hamas Movement also in separate messages have wished Iran’s Parliament Speaker a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

MNA/ 4894953

News Code 157358

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News