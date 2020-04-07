PUIC head wish speedy recovery for Iran’s Parl. speaker

Cheikh Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, the Secretary-General of PUIC in a message to Iranian Parliament Speaker Larijani said, “The news of your infection with coronavirus has made me and my colleagues in Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member sad. We wish you a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.”

The heads of states and leaders of Islamic movements, including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, and Ismail Haniyeh Political Leader of Palestine’s Hamas Movement also in separate messages have wished Iran’s Parliament Speaker a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

MNA/ 4894953