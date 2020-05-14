Iran’s new envoy submits credentials to Sri Lankan President

Iran's former envoy to Sri Lanka was Mohammad Zaeri Amirani.

Rajapaksa was elected as Sri Lanka's President in mid-November 2019. At the time, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi congratulated the Sri Lankan nation and president-elect on holding presidential elections successfully.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its sincere congratulations to the Sri Lankan nation and the president-elect Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the peaceful and victorious presidential election, which was held with the participation of all walks of life,” Mousavi said in a statement on November 18, 2018.

The spokesman expressed hope that the latest developments would result in further success and prosperity for the Sri Lankan people and leaders in the future.

He also hoped that the election of Rajapaksa would lead to the expansion of bilateral relations between the Iranian and Sri Lankan nations.

