Iran, Turkey parl. speakers discuss COVID-19 fight

During the talk, Sentop expressed regret over Larijani’s infection with COVID-19 and wished health for him and for all Iranians.

The two sides expressed hope that through collective efforts the two countries can finally pass through the crisis successfully.

Over 1.5 million people from across the world have so far been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, with the death toll reaching 90,000.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran reached 66,220 with a death toll of 4,110 as of Thursday while 32,309 have recovered from the disease.

Turkey has also reported over 38,000 positive cases with the virus. The number of fatalities by the disease in the country stands at 812.

MNA/PR