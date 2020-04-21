Larijani congrats Turkish parl. on 100th establishment anniversary

While emphasizing on strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, Larijani expressed readiness to further promoting and expanding cooperation and realizing interests of the two nations.

A part of message of Iranian parliament speaker is read as follows:

I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you, respected deputies, government and great nation of the Republic of Turkey on the 100th establishment anniversary of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

With special emphasis on continuing and strengthening friendly ties between the two countries, I am confident that development of parliamentary cooperation in various fields will open a bright horizon ahead of relations between the two countries.

In this line, Iranian Parliament announces its readiness to further strengthen and expand cooperation and realization of interests of the two nations.

