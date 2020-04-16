Iran, Turkey discuss ties, coronavirus in Tehran

“Outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has overshadowed the global ties and regional exchanges and constructive interaction between regional and neighboring states is effective in improving the current situation,” said the Iranian official.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the deep cultural, religious and historical ties between the two countries of Iran and Turkey and emphasized the significance of friendly relations between the two countries in all fields.”

He pointed out that the Iranian Parliament welcomes evermore strengthening cooperation with neighboring Turkey.

He also termed the current relations between Tehran and Ankara in the regional and international interactions ‘excellent’.

Iran’s medical staff and physicians are ready to share their experiences with neighboring Turkey in the field of combating coronavirus, he said, adding, “joint cooperation between Iran and Turkey in battling the disease is of paramount importance.”

Turkish Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Derya Örs, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the expansion of ties between Iran and Turkey and added, “people, parliaments and governments of the two countries of Iran and Turkey have established amicable cultural, religious and historical relations based on good neighborhood policy which dates back to many years ago.”

The Turkish envoy termed strengthening mutual interactions in crisis conditions in the fight against coronavirus ‘very significant’ and said, “exchanging experiences between medical staff of the two countries is of paramount importance.”

He also wished a speedy recovery for Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani who was infected by COVID-19.

