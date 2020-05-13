Tehran, Kuala Lumpur ready to exchange experiences on Covid-19 pandemic

The two sides also conferred on the expansion of economic ties more than before and the acceleration of implementing the previously made mutual agreements.

The Malaysian PM underlined the necessity of preserving the JCPOA and named US anti-Iranian sanctions illegal and a violation of human rights, in particular under the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced that his country, along with other international bodies, will continue disagreeing with US sanctions on Iran.

Naming the virus a global challenge, the two sides called for Muslim countries to take advantage of their joint capacities in combat against the lethal disease.

President Rouhani, for his turn, voiced Iran's readiness for cooperation on fight against the coronavirus and supply of medical requirements.

PM Yasin invited Rouhani for a trip to Malaysia after beating the virus.

Malaysia's king appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin, the former interior minister and president of the Bersatu party, as the new prime minister in late February.

HJ/ISN99022417618