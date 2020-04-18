Parl. backs strategic, friendly Iran-China ties: Larijani

He made the remarks in his response to the message of Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Sat. who had expressed his sympathy with the Iranian nation during the outbreak of coronavirus as well as his wishes for Larijani after the Iranian official contracted the COVID-19.

Larijani congratulated China on containing the disease and creation of an effective model in this field.

“I would like to emphasize that the two countries of Islamic Republic of Iran and People’s Republic of China, benefited from their rich culture and civilization, play a very important and key role in regional and international developments,” he said.

Development and expansion of amicable cooperation between the two countries in various fields is one of the strategic principles of the foreign policy of the two countries, he said, adding, “in this regard, Iranian Parliament supports any move for strengthening these strategic friendly ties between the two countries.”

Larijani seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the humanitarian and medical aids of china to Iran in the fight against coronavirus.

Undoubtedly, these humanitarian aids will play a very important role in helping the trend of containing and controlling the disease in Iran, Larijani stressed.

