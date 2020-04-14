Larijani to attend Parl. sessions from next week after recovery

“Fortunately, the physical condition of the Parliament Speaker, who has been suffering from COVID-19 for days, is good, and God willing, open sessions of the Parliament will be held next week with his presence,” said Pezeshkian in the open session of the Parliament on Tuesday.

Larijani was tested positive for the COVID-19 in early April. He has been in quarantine and under treatment since then and now he is reportedly recovering from the disease.

Officials from around the world had wished the Iranian politician speedy recovery after the news came out.

The Iranian Parliament has started its open session since last week by taking into account social distancing guidelines.

The latest announcement of the Health Ministry on Monday indicated that more than 73,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Iran. The ministry added that almost 46,000 patients have achieved recovery while the death toll has hit 4,585.

