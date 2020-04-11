Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 100,000

According to the latest reports, 1,699,663 people across the world were infected by COVID-19 as of Saturday, of which 102,734 have lost their lives to the virus and 376,327 have recovered.

Italy has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, more than 18,849 as of Saturday, while the United States has reported the majority of confirmed infections, nearly half a million.

Spain is the second most-hit country with the new pandemic with 158,273 cases and a death toll of 16,081.

France has become the fourth country to register more than 124,869 cases of infection and 13,197 fatalities.

Germany is the fifth country with most infections which have reached 122,171 and the fourth country in terms of fatalities that stand at 2,736.

Iran has also been hit hard by the coronavirus. Iranian Health Ministry announced on Friday that the number of coronavirus cases had hit 68,192 in Iran, while a total of 4,232 people had died and 34,465 recovered from the disease.

MNA/PR