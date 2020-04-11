Iran Health Ministry announces 1,837 new COVID-19 cases

1,837 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 70,029, said Jahanpour.

He added that 41,947 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, 125 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,357, he said.

Some 3,987 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry, so far, 251,703 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases.

