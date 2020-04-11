MP says Iran can defeat outbreak thorough domestic capacities

“Some officials say these days that it is necessary to remove sanctions to fight against COVID-19; they imply that this battle depends on Western country’s support for Iran but they should know that since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has been under the enemy’s most severe sanctions and that sanctions are not a new issue for us,” he told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

“As we have managed to resolve our problems despite the existence of various sanctions during the past years, we can certainly combat the coronavirus outbreak by relying on our domestic capacities.”

“Unfortunately some officials are only focusing on the West and foreigners and assume that relations with the West is the only solution to country’s problems; this is while these countries have proved their lack of commitment to us and so one should never pin hope on them,” added the lawmaker.

He went on to say that the Western countries are having problems providing basic and medical needs during this pandemic, adding, “They’d better try to solve their own problems.”

“In addition to domestic capacities in the battle with the virus, we are seeing a strong unity between officials and people; one of the admirable scenes is the production of face masks and other needed equipment in mosques by volunteer forces. We can certainly defeat the coronavirus soon with this unity.”

According to the latest announcement of Health Ministry on Friday, the COVID-19 has infected more than 68,000 people in Iran while claiming 4,232 lives. More than 34,000 patients have also recovered.

MNA/4893371