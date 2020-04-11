VIDEO: WHO warns against lifting restrictions too quickly

"The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," he said in a briefing, underlining that the WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually and safely easing restrictions.

The WHO chief stressed that decision of lifting restrictions should be made on the condition that transmission is controlled; that sufficient public health and medical services are available; that outbreak risks in special settings like long-term care facilities are minimized; that preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other places where it's essential for people to go; that importation risks can be managed; and that communities are fully aware and engaged in the transition.