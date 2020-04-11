Traffic schemes annulled in major cities: health min.

He explained that presently, the best way for protecting citizens from coronavirus infection is letting them commute by their private automobiles.

Under normal conditions, traffic scheme seeks to address persistent air pollution and traffic congestion in major cities.

On April 4, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said hat the ‘social distancing’ plan will continue to be implemented across the country in a new format, which he called ‘smart distancing’.

“We have implemented the first and second phases of the plan and obtained some good results. Right now, we are in the third phase, which is the implementation of ‘social distancing’,” he added.

Rouhani went on to add, “health protocols should be designed in such a way that all people, including clients, employees, workers, and business people, would be confident that by following these protocols, they can ensure their safety at work and outdoors.”

“If coronavirus is to stay for a while, we need to manage it in such a way that people's lives are not made difficult,” he said. "Decisions should not be made without study and careful consideration.”

MNA/4897859