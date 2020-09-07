Iran, New Zealand hold 7th economic commission meeting   

The meeting was co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his New Zealand counterpart.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on a host of issues including the bilateral political and economic ties, as well as the latest developments on the US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran and the 2015 nuclear deal.

They also exchanged views on the two countries’ measures regarding the fight against the coronavirus.

Araghchi expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to boost cooperation with New Zealand in different sectors amid the challenges caused by the sanctions and the pandemic.

