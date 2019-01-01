Exports via Mehran border rise

According to Director General of Ilam Customs Administration Ruhollah Gholami, the figure indicates a 9% increase compared with the corresponding period of last year, when the value of exports to Iraq through the border stood at around $907 million.

The official noted that the strategic border has played a significant role in boosting Iran-Iraq trades during the past years.

According to Gholami, an average of 600 commercial vehicles pass through the border crossing every day. "The exports through Mehran reach $10 million in some days," he noted.

Last year, products worth $1.2 billion were exported to Iraq through Mehran border, he added.

The goods exported during the nine-month period mainly included agricultural, plastic and polyethylene commodities, steel products, car parts, and construction materials, such as stone, tiles and ceramics, as well electrical and mechanical machinery.

Mehran is the capital city of the namesake county in the western Ilam province.

MR/4501049