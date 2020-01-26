Exports to Iraq through Mehran border up 35% in ten months

Director General of Ilam Customs Administration Ruhollah Gholami said Sunday the country’s exports to Iraq through the major gate witnessed a 35% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of last year.

According to him, over 94,000 trucks carrying goods to Iraq passed through the Mehran Border Terminal in the period, also sowing a 39% growth year-on-year.

Iran’s exported commodities to Iraq through Mehran Border mainly include cement, agro products, steel products, plastic products, cars, car parts and petrochemicals.

