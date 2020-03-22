  1. Iran
Mar 22, 2020, 2:51 PM

Iran coronavirus updates: 21,638 cases, 1685 deaths, 7,913 recovered

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – As of Sunday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 1685 with 21,638 confirmed cases and 7,913 recovered.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 1028 new cases have tested positive in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 21,638.

Some 7,913 patients infected by the novel coronavirus have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of 1685 people in Iran, with 129 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections (249), followed by Esfahan (87), Alborz (60), and East Azerbaijan (57).

Qom, where the first coronavirus cases in Iran were registered, has reported 17 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the report.

