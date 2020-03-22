Global coronavirus updates: Over 300k confirmed cases, 13k deaths, 95k recovered

The live reports from worldometers.info on Sunday put the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide at 308,547, with 13,069 deaths and 95,829 patients recovered.

In China, where the outbreak started, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 81,054 with 3,261 deaths. The country reported 46 new cases as of Sunday.

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

The outbreak is gathering pace in Latin America, with Colombia recording its first death late on Saturday. In Ecuador, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had shot up to over 500 as of Saturday.

At least 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City jails. Over 2.2 million people are imprisoned across the United States more than anywhere in the world and the growing concern is that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could spread rapidly through a vast network of federal and state prisons, county jails and detention centers. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States now stands at 26,888 and nearly 350 have died across the country.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897. The country has reported 104 deaths since the outbreak.

Spain and Germany have also been reporting an increasing number of cases. In Spain, the number stands at 25,496 and in Germany at 22,364.

Iran has also been hit hard by the outbreak, with 20,610 confirmed cases and 1,556 deaths as of Saturday.

