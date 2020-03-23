Majority of people comply with instructions issued by Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ

He made the remarks in the Cabinet meeting held on Mon.

He pointed to naming the current year [started Mar. 21, 2020] by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as ‘Surge in Production’ and stated, “most people complied with the instructions issued by the Headquarters and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education over the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to those offering quality medical and healthcare services to people across the country round-the-clock.

He also hailed unsparing efforts rendered by the Armed Forces, Basij forces, IRGC and Army forces in the fight against coronavirus and stated, “boosting health at the condition that the country is grappling with COVID-19 is the major concern of all officials of the Establishment, so that we have a better condition as compared with other European countries which is due to the cooperation of people with each other in this regard.”

