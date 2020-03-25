Iran coronavirus updates: 27,017 confirmed cases, 2,077 deaths, 9,625 recovered

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 2,206 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 27,017

Some 9,625 patients, infected by the novel coronavirus, have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added.

It is a matter of regret to say that COVID-19 global pandemic has so far taken the lives of 2,077 people in Iran, with 143 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

To date, more than 47.5 million people have been screened for COVID-19 and the National Mobilization Plan to combat coronavirus is run in the country and is considered as a successful pattern for other countries.

