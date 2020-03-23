  1. Iran
Mar 23, 2020, 4:03 PM

Iran coronavirus updates: 23,049 confirmed cases, 1,812 deaths, 8,376 recovered

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – As of Monday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 1,812 with 23,049 confirmed cases and 8,376 recovered.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 1,411 new cases have tested positive in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 23,049.

Some 8,376 patients, infected by the novel coronavirus, have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of 1,812 people in Iran, with 127 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections, followed by Isfahan, Alborz, and East Azarbaijan.

