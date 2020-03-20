Last year’s challenges have tempered steel of Iran’s national security: Shamkhani

“In the year 1398, Iran’s national security structure experienced the heaviest challenges of the past 40 years,” tweeted Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Friday.

“The continuous dynamics of the Islamic Republic are rooted in its unique capacities which include flexibility and creativity among others,” he said, adding “The year 1399 started while constant pressures have tempered the steel of national security structure.”

Downing a US spy drone, Iran's gradual reduction of commitments to the JCPOA, confronting riotous elements who had taken advantage of rallies on gas price hike in November, and missile attack in response to US assassination of Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani can be considered among the main topics of national security during the year 1398 [March 2019 – March 2020].

MNA/ 4883079