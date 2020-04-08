  1. Economy
Apr 8, 2020, 11:46 AM

Iran’s crude steel production hits 5.2% growth in 11 months

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Some 21,679,000 tons of crude steel were produced in the 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year [from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020], showing a 5.2 percent growth as compared to the same period last year.

In the same period, the volume of aluminum ingot production registered a 16.2 percent decline while the production of cement in the country showed a 12.2 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics show that 18,864,000 tons of steel products were produced in the country, recording a 5.5 percent hike as compared to the same period last year.

Some 55,706,000 tons of cement were produced in the country in the 11-month period, showing a 12.2 percent growth.

Production of tiles and ceramic, glass, glass containers also registered a 5.5, 7.2 and 19.3 percent growth respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

