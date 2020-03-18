Iranian, Indonesian FMs discuss coronavirus outbreak over phone

The two sides exchanged their views about the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and bilateral ties.

In the conversation, Foreign Minister Zarif reminded Indonesian diplomat about the necessity of countering and disregarding the illegal, unilateral and cruel sanctions imposed by the US against the Iranian people.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran on Wed. has risen to 1,135 with 17,361 confirmed cases.

According to the latest reports, 198,739 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 pandemic around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 7,989.

