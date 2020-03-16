Prison sentence for those hiding coronavirus infection

Individuals who are infected by coronavirus but do not quarantine themselves neither visit medical centers to get treatments and continue their presence and activities in society will be jailed for at least a year, Masoudifar said.

According to the latest reports on Monday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 853 with 14,991 confirmed cases.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement, saying that 1,053 more cases have tested positive in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 14,991.

The official also confirmed 4,996 recovered cases so far.

Referring to the rising cases of infection in Mashhad, he urged people to refrain from traveling to the city in Razavi Khorasan Province.

He noted that the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels.

Based on the latest reports on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has hit 169,610 with 6,518 deaths in 157 countries.

