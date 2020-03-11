  1. Politics
11 March 2020 - 15:00

IRGC spox:

Over 100,000 IRGC, Basij personnel in service to combat coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Spokesman Second Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif says more than 100,000 members of the IRGC and Basij (Mobilization) Force are in service to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

Referring to the valuable experiences of the IRGC in the eight-year war and afterward, the spokesman said the elite force has applied all its human and technical capacities, including the medical centers and equipment, to help eradicate the disease in different parts of the country.

Since the hospitals in some areas have been overcrowded, he added, the IRGC has provided 500 sports saloons with beds and equipment to treat the coronavirus patients.

He hailed the braveries of those who have been fighting the new pandemic outbreak in the past days, saying that five members of the IRGC have lost their lives in this battle.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 291 with 8,042 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

According to the latest reports, the virus has infected more than 119,000 people globally and killed over 4,300.

