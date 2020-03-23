Iran’s Parviz Khan border is open for trade activities: customs official

He went on to say that Kermanshah Customs Office and Parviz Khan Customs Office provided sanitary items and disinfectants for this terminal, Ghasr-e Shirin Municipality and other applicant organizations in the city and surrounding villages.

"In addition to export goods, customs formalities for transit goods and petroleum products are also being carried out from Parviz Khan Border," he added.

Ahmadi Nasr put the value of products exported from Parviz Khan Border to neighboring Iraq last year [ended March 19, 2020] at $1,458,000,000, showing an 18 and 14 percent hike in terms of value and weight respectively.

Parviz Khan official border in Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah province is one of the most important border crossings between Iran and Iraq.

